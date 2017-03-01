Christians in Macon observe Ash Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s Ash Wednesday and millions of Christians around the world are spending the first day of lent attending religious services. Included in those millions are church goers in Macon.

For forty days, celebrants will give up one or more elements to their daily lives. St Joseph’s Catholic Church Pastor Fr. Scott Winchel says Christians participating in lent embody self sacrifice.

“Some people will give up certain foods, certain candies, social media, certain things that we really like and it’s kind of like a little offering up to the Lord,” said Father Winchel.

During Ash Wednesday services, church goers are marked with palm leaf ashes blessed by the priest or pastor.

Several churches in Macon will continue holding services later this evening.