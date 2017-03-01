Both Sides Tell SCOTUS to Go Ahead With Transgender Case

Gavin Grimm at his home in Gloucester, Virginia, in August. Nikki Kahn / The Washington Post via Getty Images

They agreed that the court should answer the fundamental question in the case: Does Title IX’s ban on sex discrimination also forbid discrimination on the basis of gender identity?

“Delaying resolution of that question will only lead to further harm, confusion and protracted litigation for transgender students and school districts across the country,” said Joshua Block of the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing Gavin.

Kyle Duncan, the lawyer for the school board, said there was no need to send the case back for “needless additional litigation in the lower courts.”

Duncan did suggest, however, that the court could delay arguments to give both sides more time to submit additional briefs and to hear from the Justice Department. That would also make it more likely that Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s nominee to fill an empty seat on the court, would be approved by then, and the school board may be assuming he’d be in their camp.

The Supreme Court hasn’t yet said what it will do in light of the letters.