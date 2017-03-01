Grant’s Lounge the “Original Home of Southern Rock” celebrates 46th birthday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Grant’s Lounge in Macon is having a four day birthday celebration.

The venue turns 46 years old. Many say Grant’s Lounge is the birthplace of “Southern Rock.” The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynrd, Tom Petty, Wet Willie, The Marshall Tucker Band and others have played there over the years.

Over the four days, names will added to the “Wall of Fame,” there will be plenty of music and much more.

Edward Grant owns Grant’s Lounge, he said, “We’ve got Rock Southern Rock, we’ve got Blues, we’ve got R&B. We also have a country band from Mercer University they are playing. We just have a bunch of entertainment for everybody.”

A tickets to get you in all four days are 35 dollars. You can also buy one day tickets as well. Each day is priced differently.

Money raised will to go support the Mentors Program Of Bibb County.

 

