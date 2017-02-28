Women’s civic group raising scholarship money with annual clay shoot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – People who knew Mary Elizabeth Paris say she was a fiery young girl, full of life and positivity. Unfortunately, her life was cut short in 2015 after a battle with leukemia.

The women at the Zaltana Club are hosting their 3rd Annual Shoot for the Cure Sporting Clay Shoot in her honor. Proceeds go to the Mary Elizabeth Paris Scholarship Fund, which grants money to high school seniors who have overcome hardships.

Maggie Schuyler, who is a member of the civic group, came on 41Today to talk about how much fun the event is. She says they have the place reserved and guys can come out, get into groups, and have a great time. Schuyler says Shoot for a Cure is always popular.

Shoot for the Cure is Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ocmulgee River Gun Club in Macon. Each participant gets 100 shots, and the top seven are entered for a raffle for a Beretta shotgun. There are many other door prizes and breakfast is provided.

For more information, or to register, visit the Zaltana Club website by clicking here.