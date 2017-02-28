Trump Signs Executive Order to Begin Water Rule Rollback

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media after signing the water executive order at the White House, in Washington, DC, U.S. February 28, 2017. YURI GRIPAS / Reuters

“Protecting clean water is about protecting public health,” Kelly told NBC News. “This executive order is putting our water at risk and putting special interests ahead of the public interest and ahead of the public health.”

Kelly said he believes misinformation surrounding the law led to some of the major opposition. He said although the law didn’t have much time to go into effect before it was stayed, it would have given more clarity to what water is protected and what waterways required things like construction permits.

“People would be able to know I can do this, and I can’t do this [in a body of water],” Kelly said. “It would be more regulated. We’d know our water is more protected, and we’d move closer to national goal of having water that is fishable, swimmable, and drinkable. The rule was a good step toward getting us there.”

He said Trump’s executive order is “putting industry that pollutes our water ahead of public health,” and called it “disturbing.”

Friends of the Earth oceans campaigner Marissa Knodel said the executive order puts “American lives at risk so that polluters can profit.”

The rule “is grounded in science and the law so that our streams and wetlands can keep us healthy and safe, provide habitat for fish and wildlife, and beautiful places to recreate,” Knodel said. “In contrast, Trump’s dirty water order is dangerous and illegal, based on corporate greed and unlawful environmental pollution.”

Scott Pruitt, Trump’s EPA head, sued that agency when he was Oklahoma’s attorney general in order to block to Clean Water rule.

But opponents of the law feel President Trump’s action is a relief to what they deemed a burdensome regulation.

“The flawed WOTUS rule has proven to be nothing more than a federal land grab, aimed at telling farmers and ranchers how to run their businesses,” American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said in a statement emailed to NBC News. “The Environmental Protection Agency failed to listen to farmers’ and ranchers’ concerns when drafting the rule and instead created widespread confusion for agriculture. Under the rule, the smallest pond or ditch could be declared a federal waterway.”

Duvall said farmers and ranchers are hoping for a common-sense approach to reforming clean water regulations. He added that the president has answered their call.

“EPA has too long been characterized by regulatory overreach that disregards the positive conservation efforts of farmers and threatens their very way of life,” Duvall said. “Today’s action is as much a beginning as an end, and there is much work to do to ensure that any revised rule is transparent and fair for Americas farmers and ranchers.”