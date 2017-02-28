Real-Life 'Romeo and Juliet' Symbolize Love 25 Years After Bosnian War

A map showing the location of Sarajevo. Google Maps

The country continues to battle high unemployment, with more than 60 percent of young people out of work. Meanwhile, many companies are reluctant to invest there because of enduring ethnic divisions.

Despite years of funding and recent moderate economic growth, “the country is still lagging behind its regional peers in catching up with Western Europe,” according to

September 2016 report report by the International Monetary Fund.

So peace in the region remains fragile, according to residents.

“When you look at the overall situation, with the polarization in this region it is difficult not to be afraid of war,” school principal Salihovic said.

Even relationships like Ismic and Brkic’s have become dramatically less common.

According to AFP, at least 13 percent of marriages in Bosnia were mixed before the war, with some cities like Sarajevo and Mostar seeing 40 percent of marriages being between people of different ethnicities. Today intermarriage stands at 4 percent across the country.

Days after Ismic and Brkic’s deaths, legendary

Reuters journalist Kurt Schork recounted: “In a country mad for war, Bosko and Admira were crazy for each other.”

Within a few years, Schork himself died while covering conflict again — this time in Sierra Leone. Meeting his last wish, half of his remains were buried in a grave next to Ismic and Brkic in Sarajevo.

For many people in modern day Bosnia, Ismic and Brkic’s story shows that only time will tell whether love or war will triumph in the long run.