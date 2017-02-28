Protesters Greet Trump Sons at Vancouver Hotel

Protesters walk outside the the Trump International Tower & Hotel during the official opening on Feb. 28 in Vancouver. Jeff Vinnick / Getty Images

“President and hotel owner are two different things. If he can separate the two, all the power to him,” said Joe Taylor, a resident of British Columbia. “At least he’s got the nerve to say what’s on his mind. If people don’t like it, well, they’re not used to that.”

The Trump brothers did not take questions after the ceremony.

The chief White House ethics lawyers under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama have criticized Trump’s turning over control of his business to his sons, saying it does not eliminate potential conflicts of interest.

Legal experts also say Trump’s overseas businesses could violate the “emoluments clause” of the U.S. Constitution, which bars public officials from accepting payments or gifts from foreign governments or companies they control without the consent of Congress. A liberal-funded watchdog group has filed a lawsuit against Trump citing the clause