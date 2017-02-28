No Snow Chicago: Windy City Setting 146-Year Record

People at the Chicago Zoo on Feb. 19, 2017. Jim Schulz via Chicago Zoological Society

Most of the foot traffic came through during a

six-day stretch of temperatures above 65 degrees.

But it hasn’t been as sunny for other Chicagoans who have come to rely on the snow for their bills.

Trimaine Wilson, 31, who owns Trimaine Snow Plowing, said the warm season has hit his business hard.

“It’s been rough, we’ve had bills to pay with no work,” he said, adding that his company lost close to $75,000 due to the unseasonable weather. “We had some people pre-pay for the winter so we’ve been using that to maintain and stay open,” he said.

Retail stores that stocked up on shovels, salt, and snow blowers were left with an excess of inventory rather than profits.

“Many people didn’t buy things they would usually need in the snow and those who bought early didn’t use what they bought so they won’t come back next year for it,” said Alan Gillman, owner of Gillman Ace Hardware.

With residents opting for fun in the sun, several area ski lodges also had no choice but to close early for the season.

Four Lakes Ski and Snowboard Area, just outside of the city, was one of them.The company’s

website read: “UNFORTUNATELY DUE TO THE UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES THE AREA IS IS NOW CLOSED FOR THE SEASON.”

“If there is no snow in our backyard, there’s no one coming,” said Chris Buehler, director of operations at Four Lakes. “This is the earliest we’ve ever closed in our memory,” he said.

Four Lakes employs up to 350 people who were impacted in some capacity over the closure, Buehler said. But the resort is planning on starting early summer programs to start to start recouping lost time.

Weather is also a contributing factor to a rise in crime and violence, says Arthur Lurgio, a criminology professor at Loyola University in Chicago.

In a city already crippled by violence, January and February had

35 more shooting victims than the same period last year, according to data compiled by the Chicago Tribune.

“As the weather gets warmer more people are outside, which gives more occasion for arguments and altercations,” Lurgio said.

While chances of snowfall decrease after this point, “March and even April are far from immune from crippling snow storms,” said the National Weather Service on its

Facebook page.

“It’s still a early to write off the 2016-17 snow season.”