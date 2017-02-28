Mount Etna Awakens in Small but Spectacular Eruption

Mount Etna spews lava Tuesday as it erupts on the southern Italian island of Sicily. Antonio Parrinello / Reuters

The volcano institute said the new eruption was accompanied by an underground tremor that was recorded at about 5 p.m. (noon ET) Monday. High-frequency GPS sampling indicated no significant changes in the volcano’s structure that should cause alarm, it said.

Boris Behncke, a volcanologist at the institute’s Catania bureau,

said on Facebook that the lava flow was moving slowly and had advanced only about a half-mile toward the south-southwest.

Etna is characterized by so-called Strombolian eruptions — frequent, relatively mild explosions, probably caused by a slow buildup of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and water gases. Small eruptions typically occur every few months — the last one came last May.