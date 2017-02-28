Michigan Ends Flint Water Subsidies; Some Say Too Soon

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver speaks during a news conference Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Flint City Hall. Weaver has renewed her call for the state to continue subsidies for two programs for Flint until water is “drinkable without a filter.” Jake May / The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP

Keaton said she was not aware of bacteria causing people to fall ill and acknowledged the trust gap between Flint residents and the state’s administration.

“We have said all along the all-clear is not going to come from our office because we understand there is an issue with trust,” Keaton said. “So the governor is looking to the scientists.”

Related:

Bad Decisions, Broken Promises: A Timeline of the Flint Water Crisis

Others, the mayor included, were upset by what they considered the sudden nature of the credits’ stoppage.

“The governor feels he has fulfilled his obligation,” Weaver said at a Feb. 15 news conference. “He stated that Flint’s water now meets the same quality standards as other communities in Michigan and meets the federal quality standards and in his opinion the water is good. And I told him that I disagree.”

But residents may face more pressing issues than cost, even though a report released last February by Food and Water Watch found Flint residents’ water bills were among the largest in the country. Lead poisoning symptoms tend to get worse in the hot summer months. That could spell trouble with this year’s unusually early spring.

In either case, Flint residents will be filtering their water for at least a few years, while pipes and water mains are being replaced.

“When they’re replacing a main or they’re replacing a pipe some of the lead and other contaminants can become dislodged and get into the main, and that can affect water for your neighbors down the street, on the next block,” Keaton said. “That’s why out of an abundance of caution we are continuing to provide filters, but that construction is expected to go on for two to three years.”

The wait might be too long for residents like Arthur Woodson, a veteran who helped service members sickened by tainted waters at Camp Lejeune and has experienced health problems from drinking Flint’s water.

“They don’t have any sense of urgency,” Woodson said.