Georgia’s Old Capital Museum changes locations

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s Old Capital Museum in Milledgeville has a new location.

They’re renovating a part of Georgia’s history to show off another part in the exhibits.

Georgia’s Old Capital Museum has something new to look forward to.

“We are really turning over a new page,” said Executive Director Dr. Amy Wright.

“Taking on quite a project here, about a 3 million dollar project,” said Wright.

It’s money well spent for Wright.

“We’re on the grounds off what was one of the most historic places in this area, and that is Central State Hospital,” said Wright.

The new location means moving the museum from Georgia Military College’s campus to Central State Hospital at the Train Depot.

“We have the opportunity to rescue a place in peril and restore it to a modern, functioning building,” said Wright.

A chunk of Georgia’s history awaits in a climate controlled facility for now, but not for long–the Just Imagine cottage where offices will be is nearly finished, and the fundraising to renovate the train depot is going on now.

“That will eventually be the home for the full museum with all of our exhibits, and for a theatre, which will also be a venue space,” said Wright. “A food service, book store, gift shop. It’s going to be a complex out here that we’re just really excited about.”

Giving us a new way to enjoy some old history.

“We’re just going to have a lot going on, bringing history and culture to Milledgeville,” said Wright.

For more updates on renovations and to learn how to donate to the capital campaign, visit the museum’s Facebook page.