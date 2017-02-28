Former Soviet Gymnast Says Goodbye To Her Medals

1972 Munich Olympics USSR Women’s Gymnastics Team Gold Medal from The Olga Korbut Collection. Heritage Auctions

Korbut’s fiancé, Jay Schanfeldt, also refuted the claim. “It’s totally not true,” Schanfeldt said when asked if she was broke. “She’s healthy and fine and she’s just planning to retire. So she decided to sell the stuff.”

Korbut, who is 61 and lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, did not return a phone call for comment. But in an interview this month with the

Associated Press, the “still strong and supple” gymnastics superstar also said money was not the sole motivation for selling off her medals.

“This is Olympic history and I would like to share with the whole world,” Korbut said. “They helped to make it history and make it live forever. This is how I wanted to share with the people.”

A naturalized U.S. citizen, Korbut makes a living now as a private gymnastics instructor and continues to serve as an ambassador for her sport.

Born in the Belarussian city of Grodno, Korbut was a pixie with pigtails who at age 17 dazzled the world with gymnastics routines that revolutionized the sport and turned her into an international icon.

Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut, of Russia, poses in in Scottsdale, Arizona on Feb. 14, 2017. At 61, Korbut is at ease with her place in history as she enjoys the quiet life in Arizona. John Marshall / AP

But after emigrating to the U.S. in 1991 with her husband and son, Korbut’s marriage fell apart and she was arrested for shoplifting $19 in groceries. She also found herself briefly under investigation after $30,000 in

counterfeit money was found in the townhouse outside Atlanta she was once shared with her family. She denied any knowledge of the funny money, but her son was charged with counterfeiting.