FBI Investigating Kansas Bar Shooting as Hate Crime

Srinivas Kuchibhotla with his wife, Sunayana Dumala, in an undated photo. Kuchibhotla was shot and killed last week by a gunman wjho allegedly yelled at him to ‘get out of my country.’ Kranti Shalia via AP

The FBI’s confirmation Tuesday that the Justice Department is investigating the shooting for possible federal prosecution as a hate crime is significant because Kansas doesn’t have a hate crimes statute.

If the Justice Department chooses to proceed, Purinton could face separate federal charges and a possible second trial in federal court, with the possibility of statutorily required enhanced sentencing.

Multiple White House representatives, including press secretary Sean Spicer, have denounced the shooting as “disturbing.” Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a spokeswoman for the White House, on Tuesday called the shooting “racially and religiously motivated” and said such attacks “have no place in our country.”

President Donald Trump, however, has come under criticism for not having personally addressed the shooting, particularly in a

strongly worded editorial published Monday by The Kansas City Star.

“With each passing day, Trump’s silence is even more telling,” the newspaper wrote.

Trump’s opponent in the presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton, even called out the president on Monday for his silence, saying on Twitter: “We shouldn’t have to tell [Trump] to do his part.”

But in an interview with NBC News, Madasani said he had been overwhelmed by the support he and his family have gotten from the community, and he stressed that the attack hadn’t shaken his faith in the United States.

The shooting was fueled by the “malicious intent of just one person, and that’s not what this community stands for,” Madasani said. “I believe in the greater good that this community stands for. …

“We all should stand for each other and make sure that these kinds of things don’t happen again,” he said.