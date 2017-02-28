Downtown businesses bring Mardis Gras celebration to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s Fat Tuesday and local restaurants in downtown Macon are bringing the Bourbon Street atmosphere to Cherry Street.

“Several business owners got together and decided they wanted to do something to celebrate Mardis Gras. It was lead by Parish on Cherry St. and Travis Jean,” said Main street Macon Manager Steven Albright.

They’re giving residents a taste of some New Orleans Jazz flavor–Cherry Street style.

“It’s just a celebration for Fat Tuesday. It’s a celebration before Lent and Ash Wednesday, people getting together, drinking eating, spending time and tomorrow is the day of respect so it’s the last hoo-rah,” said Co-Owner of Parish on Cherry Street Chrissy Lee.

It wasn’t easy, but Lee says its about bringing the spirit of New Orleans to downtown. She added that it took a collaborative effort to make the Mardis Gras festivities a reality.

“The behind the scenes to make this happen…I’m kind of speechless,” she said.

But, it wouldn’t be a true Bourbon Street style celebration without alcohol.

Lee said it was a ‘huge deal’ that county commissioners voted yes to a resolution earlier Tuesday allowing people to walk along the street freely with their alcohol beverages.

“We are very fortunate in Macon-Bibb county to have a county commission that gets it. They know what we want to do–create an atmosphere,” said Albright.

There’s also live music, dancing and French Quarter food favorites at the jazz inspired jamboree.

“Expect everything New Orleans inspired so beignets, po’ boys, Cajun food, hopefully some hurricanes. There’ll be face painting for the kids, lots of live music, lots of great activities and the weather is gonna be perfect so it’ll be a great evening for everyone to celebrate Mardis Gras,” Albright added.

Even though there will be alcohol, organizers encourage bringing the entire family out for tonight’s festivities. Mardis Gras on Cherry street goes until 11 o’clock tonight.