Colorectal Cancer Rates Soar in Younger People

Dorothy O’Shea of Marlborough, Massachusetts, was diagnosed with colon cancer at 50. A runner, vegetarian and Generation X-er, she didn’t think she was among the high risk. But a new study shows her generation has double the risk of colon cancer compared to baby boomers. Dorothy O’Shea

“The goal is to keep all the tumors stable. I have tumors in my liver. I have a tumor in my lung. So the goal is to keep it from growing,” she added. Betancourt goes for chemotherapy infusions at the M.D. Anderson University of Texas cancer center in nearby Houston, and takes an assortment of pills to control nausea from the chemo.

“I am technically considered terminally ill,” she said.

But Betancourt, who has worked for a commercial insurance company, stays upbeat and active. “I live a normal life for a 31-year-old,” she said. “I have two dogs. They make me so happy. I like to spend time with my family. I like movies and going out with friends.”

Related:

Experts Affirm Colon Cancer Screening Saves Lives

She hopes that because she is young and strong, she can look forward to a long life. She’s talking about her experience as much as possible.

“It helps to break the stigma, talking about colon cancer and your bowels,” she said. “Those are embarrassing things and nobody likes to talk about it. But it could help save somebody’s life.”

Here are the symptoms for anyone of any age to be aware of: