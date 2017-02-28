Baseball representatives propose bringing team to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baseball could be making a comeback to Macon next year. The Coastal Plain League representatives pitched the idea to Macon-Bibb commissioners Tuesday morning. They want to bring a minor league baseball team to Luther Williams field.

“Luther Williams Field needs some work,” said league representative, Steve DeLay. “It needs a little upkeep to make it viable for a team to be able to come play.”

With the years of experience DeLay has in sports marketing, he presented Macon-Bibb commissioners with a proposal.

“We wanted to walk them through what the league was, who we were, who the owners would be and what we felt the recommendations were for the Luther Williams Field,” said DeLay.

DeLay worked with the Savannah Bananas and helped average 3700 fans per game.

Mayor Robert Reichert is taking that into consideration and will plan on making a field trip to Savannah soon.

“To see the Savannah Bananas play, to see the crowd to try to ask them, ‘what sort of a benefit has this been to the community?’,” said Mayor Reichert.

Mayor Reichart will then talk with the league and write a letter of intent to present to commissioners. They’ll also have to figure out a way to pay for the $2.5 million renovations to Luther Williams Field, along with other factors.

“How much rent would we receive in concessions and this and that and the other and expenses,” said Mayor Reichert. “So, a lot to discuss.”

This is the first step get the ball rolling. There’s still a lot to be talked about before fans can cheer on their local team.