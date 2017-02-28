Amateur Treasure Hunters Find Ancient Gold Jewelry in English Field

Details of an Iron Age gold “torc” were displayed on Tuesday. Staffordshire County Council

Humbleton and Kania said they had returned their metal detecting hobby, after giving it up for fishing, on the advice of Hambleton’s father.

Before uncovering the torcs, Humbleton said the most the pair had ever discovered was “the odd Victorian coin,” in an interview released by local authorities helping to assess the find.

The find left him facing a sleepless night, before he could hand in the artefacts.

“I kept the gold right next to my bed to make sure it was safe until we could hand them in to the experts,” he said.

Related:

Archaeologists Uncover Entrance to Biblical City of Gath

Authorities will now hold an inquest into the find, to determine if it qualifies as treasure. If it does, the pair could be in for a respectable payday. The torcs have not been valued yet, and the size of any payout — which would come from the items’ sale to a museum — will depend on the recommendation of an expert committee.

The pair have said that they will split the any proceeds from the discovery with the owners of the land where it was discovered.