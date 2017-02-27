Woman held at gunpoint, sexually assaulted on Georgia College campus

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint on the campus of Georgia College Saturday.

In an e-mail alert to staff and students, the Georgia College Department of Public Safety says the incident occurred behind Bell Hall between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The female victim is not a student at Georgia College, according to GC Public Safety.

The victim told police the man who assaulted her appeared to be in his mid 30’s with short dread. He was wearing a dark Chicago Bulls jacket and a backwards baseball hat.

After the assault, the offender fled towards W. Thomas Street.

The case is currently under investigation. If you have any information contact GC Public Safety at 478-445-4400.

