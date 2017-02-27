Truck Driver Threatens Trump, Leads Chase: Florida Cops

Ausarmaat Rahotep was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude, and making threats against elected officials. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

A Columbia County deputy spotted the truck stopped on the shoulder of northbound I-75 and started flashing his emergency lights, authorities said. That began a chase as the mammoth truck led deputies, their lights and sirens blaring, weaving across all northbound lanes — but never speeding, the sheriff’s office said.

Eventually, Rahotep pulled over in Hamilton County, on the Florida-Georgia border, where a K9 explosives unit from the Valdosta police in Lowndes County, Georgia, checked the truck and cleared it.

Rahotep’s home is an address in Central Falls, Rhode Island, about 5 miles north of Providence. It wasn’t clear Monday why he was in north Florida, but authorities described the investigation as “active and ongoing.”