Teenager falls out of vehicle and into roadway, hit by another car

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities responded to a person hit by a vehicle around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, it was reported that a 13-year-old male was a passenger in a vehicle that was headed west on Watson Boulevard when it turned onto South Houston Lake Road.

The teen was not restrained, and momentum from the turn pushed him toward the door which gave way, causing him to fall into the roadway.

He was then struck by another vehicle traveling behind.

The victim was reported to have injuries to his head and leg, but was conscious and alert before he was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The Warner Robins Police Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.