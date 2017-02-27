Small Plane Crashes Into Home East of Los Angeles

Firefighters on the scene of a small plane crash Monday in Riverside, California. Elizabeth Espinoza

At least five other people were injured, fire officials told NBC Los Angeles. In addition to the four people on the plane, two others were in an adjoining house, said Tyler Reynolds, a spokesman for the Riverside Fire Department.

It couldn’t immediately be determined whether the person who was killed was on the plane or in the neighboring house when the Cessna 310 smashed into the home about 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). The crash set the home ablaze and sent thick, choking smoke billowing into the sky.

The plane had just taken off from Riverside Municipal Airport headed for San Jose, California, when it went down about a half-mile northeast of the airport, which is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

“I live only a block away. I was just looking outside my window and saw a green plane, and it was going really fast, and then it fell to the ground and exploded,” Elizabeth Espinoza, 20, who lives near the scene, told NBC News.

“There was no way it was able to pull up, the way it was dropping,” Espinoza said. “It was like — I don’t know how to describe it — just so fast that you wouldn’t imagine. It was a big crash and then a boom. …

“We felt the ground shake once it hit,” she said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.