North Korea 'State Terror' Blamed for Kim Jong Un Siblings' Death

South Korean intelligence agencies have branded the killing of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s half-brother as an act of state terrorism perpetrated by the North, a lawmaker with close ties to intelligence told NBC News.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) told lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee Monday that the suspects wanted in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam worked for North Korea’s foreign and security ministries.

“Our National Intelligence Service told me that North Korea’s General Bureau of Espionage was responsible for the terrorism and the assassination of Kim Jong Nam but what Malaysian authorities discovered is that it was North Korea’s National Security Agency that took the lead,” Lee Cheol Woo, a South Korean lawmaker and the chairman of Intelligence Committee, told NBC News.

“Since it was the North Korean National Security Agency as well as its Foreign Ministry, who were behind the terrorism, we can say that it was North Korea’s state-led terrorism,” Lee added.

North Korea has angrily denied any connection to the killing of Kim Jong Nam, who died after being attacked with VX nerve agent in an airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb. 13.

It is impossible to report independently in North Korea, and NBC News has been unable to verify any of the assertions.

Another South Korean lawmaker who described being briefed by NIS, detailed how the agency believed the killers carried out the attack.

“The assassination team was divided into the two divisions, one carrying out the assassination and another providing support,” Kim Byung Kee, a South Korean lawmaker and secretary to the intelligence committee told NBC News.

He said the South’s intelligence agency briefed lawmakers that the support team consisted of four North Korean diplomats from the country’s embassy in Malaysia, who aided in the perpetrators’ mobility and escape.

The team was comprised of officials from North Korea’s foreign and security ministries, who recruited the Vietnamese and Indonesian women who have been arrested in connection with the death, Kim added.

Image: Kim Jong Nam

