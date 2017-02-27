Navy Vet in Due in Court for 'Get Out of My Country' Slay

In this undated photo provided by Kranti Shalia, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, left, poses for photo with Alok Madasani and his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. AP

Berthelsen, according to the AP, also said he believed the shooting was the result of physical and mental deterioration — not hatred.

Meanwhile, Madasani and Grillot — the two survivors of the shooting — as well as Sunayana Dumala — Kuchibhotla’s widow — have all spoken publicly following the shooting.

“He did not deserve a death like this,” Dumala said Friday at a news conference organized by her husband’s employer, according to the AP. “I don’t know what to say. We’ve read many times in newspapers of some kind of shooting happening somewhere. I was always concerned, ‘Are we doing the right thing staying in the U.S. or America?’ But he always assured me good things happen in America.”

Appearing at a vigil on Sunday night , Madasani called the shooting ” a senseless crime” and “an isolated incident that doesn’t reflect the true spirit of Kansas, the Midwest, and the United States,” according to the AP.

In an interview from his hospital bed, Grillot, who attempted to subdue Purinton, said he “did what was right to do.”

Online fundraising efforts for the three men who were shot have netted over $1.1 million as of Sunday night. At least four GoFundMe pages were begun to help pay for medical expenses and Kuchibhotla’s funeral.

Some Asian-American civil rights organizations have also spoken out about the shooting, which has grabbed headlines in India.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice drew parallels to the 1982 death of

Vincent Chin, a Chinese-American engineer beaten in Detroit by two autoworkers. The men allegedly blamed Chin for America’s declining auto industry.

“We condemn the rising Islamophobia, xenophobia, and racism that has been unleashed on our nation during the past year, and in particular the rhetoric and actions of the Trump administration, such as the recent Muslim Ban,” Stewart Kwoh, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles,

said in a statement. “They set the stage for Srinivas Kuchibhotla to be the Vincent Chin of our current generation.”

South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT) said in a statement that the shootings were unsurprising amid the backdrop of “anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim vitriol escalating across the country.”

“This incident is the latest in a rising tide of hate violence against South Asian, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Middle Eastern and Arab communities, electrified by the President’s anti-immigrant policies,” SAALT executive director Suman Raghunathan said.

The White House did not immediately respond to an NBC News email for comment Sunday about the groups’ statements or the Kansas shooting.

Some lawmakers also reacted, including U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Il.), an Indian American elected to Congress in November. In a statement Friday, Krishnamoorthi said the shooting “appears to be an act of hatred.”

“This was an attack not only on the victims, but on the sense of security of Indians, Indian-Americans, and millions of other people of color across the nation,” he said.

