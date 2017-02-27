Nationwide Manhunt Underway for Murder Suspect

Brenda and Wayne Pinter Courtesy of Wayne Pinter

When she didn’t come home, her husband stopped by the church. There, in the office, he found her body.

“I thought she had a heart attack maybe,” he told NBC News. “[I] had no idea that she’d been shot.”

Wayne, 79, didn’t know of any connection between his wife and Deaton, nor did he know why Deaton would have stopped by the church. But he said that Deaton grew up around Neshoba County.

On Deaton’s Facebook page, there were photos of his children, motorcycles and, early last year, a seemingly anti-Muslim meme. In June, he posted another image that says: “When a man is trying to change for the better, the worst you can do is keep reminding him of his past.”

It’s unclear how long Deaton and Robinson were a couple.

In a statement, Robinson’s family asked for privacy and said that their “lives are forever changed and words cannot express our pain and sorrow.”

Robinson attended high school in Quitman, near the Alabama state line, and studied nursing at Mississippi University for Women. On her Facebook page, she posted gutsy quips about women, including this:

“Real women are classy, strong, independent, loyal and loveable and one thing about them is they know they deserve better.”