'Moonlight' Makes History as 1st LGBTQ Best Picture Winner

Mahershala Ali and Alex R. Hibbert in “Moonlight.” A24 / Plan B

For writer and advocate Tiq Milan, a film like “Moonlight” can’t be separated from the cultural context in which it is being watched.

“The last few years have been particularly trying for black folks,” Milan told NBC Out, “With the police brutality and the constant parade of brutalized black bodies on the news to the epidemic of black trans women being murdered in this country, we were looking for some gentleness. Some stillness. ‘Moonlight’ gave us that.”

Milan also noted that a victory was sorely needed in the current political climate, after a month of fierce opposition to the new federal administration and concerns that domestic policy could be backsliding when it comes to progress and equality.

“‘Moonlight’ was the win we all needed right now,” Milan said. “It sends a clear message that our stories are nuanced and beautiful and valuable.”

Follow NBC Out on

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.