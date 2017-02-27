Medical Monday: Helping children overcome fear of hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health is putting in extra effort to help children overcome their fears of hospitals and doctor’s offices.

Cyndee Jones, Nurse Director at the Children’s Hospital and Heather Trescott, Child Life Specialist, came on Daybreak to talk about some tips for parents.

They say the most important thing for helping a child overcome the fear of hospitals is preparation. Assure them there is nothing to fear and when you arrive at the hospital, let them interact with some of the tools and equipment (with nurse or doctor supervision).

On Saturday, March 4, Navicent Health holds its annual Teddy Bear Clinic. Children are invited to bring their favorite plush animal for a checkup. The plush animals will receive bandages, x-rays, height and weight checks, and blood pressure screenings. Plus, the event is free!