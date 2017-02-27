Man found shot to death in Milledgeville Apartment

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 28 year old was found shot to death in a Milledgeville apartment Saturday night.

It happened at Cedaridge Apartments on Frank Bone Road.

Captain Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the homeowner came home from work and found Kadeem Simons lying on the kitchen floor with multiple gun shot wounds.

Simons did not live at the residence. Captain King says there is a person of interest in the case.

The GBI is assisting in the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

