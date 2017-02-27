How Did 'Moonlight' Mix-Up Happen? PwC Apologizes for Oscars Blunder

After one of the most cringe-worthy, watch-through-your-fingers blunders ever to grace an Oscars stage, the company responsible for the winners’ envelopes apologized Monday and promised a full investigation into how the wrong film was announced for the best picture category.

The 89th Academy Awards will go down in history for all the wrong reasons after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read out the name of “La La Land” during the evening’s climax — even though the real winner was “Moonlight.”

Accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, known as PwC, is in charge of tallying up the votes and distributing the envelopes. It quickly issued a mea culpa.

Given how much pride the Academy Awards and PwC take in what is supposed to be an ironclad process, how did such a monumental gaffe occur?

PwC said Beatty and Dunaway “had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope.” This tallied with Beatty’s on-stage explanation shortly after the flub was corrected.

“I want to tell you what happened,” he told the audience. “I opened the envelope and it said, ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and [the audience]. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

He and Dunaway had indeed exchanged awkward glances and their announcement was hesitant to say the least.

The audience likely thought this was a lighthearted attempt to prolong the suspense, although it wasn’t clear why the presenters continued with the announcement despite clearly having the wrong envelope — naming an actress instead of a film.

At this point, backstage staff already knew something awful had just happened.

A stagehand in the wings was pacing back and forth repeating: “Oh … Oh my god, he got the wrong envelope,” the LA Times reported.

The “La La Land” team was still celebrating when producer Jordan Horowitz took to the microphone to say: “There’s been a mistake. ‘Moonlight,’ you guys won best picture.” He then passed his statue to the “Moonlight” producers, adding: “This is not a joke.”

This was met with gasps in the audience and, later, amazement backstage. “Is that the craziest Oscar moment of all time?” said Emma Stone, who won best actress for her performance in “La La Land.”

All the winners’ envelopes are guarded by two PwC partners, Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, who are also the only two people who know the results beforehand.

They take pride in what they have described as a meticulously organized operation, one that supposedly prepares for every eventuality and problem. The pair are solely responsible for counting the votes of the 7,000 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members.

“It’s up to Brian and I to fully count everything together once, twice and sometimes multiple times to make sure it’s correct,” Ruiz told the BBC last week.

This is all done manually, with Cullinan and Ruiz leading a “crack team of accountants to count the ballots and tally the results,” according to PwC.

Before Sunday’s fiasco, the company said this process involves “no scanning machines. No computers … [and] no security breaches.”

