Cat Of The Week: Hadley

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hadley is your Cat Of The Week this week.

He is less than a year old and playful. Hadley is a polydactyl cat, meaning the cat has more than the usual number of toes on its paws.

Dawn Dress from Kitty City Cat Rescue stopped by the 41NBC studio to introduce Hadley. She says he’s adventurous and good for any family.

If you’d like to adopt Hadley or any of the other cats, stop by the new location at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. For more information, head to their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799.