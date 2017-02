It’s the only criminal charge stemming from dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct spanning decades. Cosby has denied any wrongdoing and has filed defamation lawsuits against some of his accusers.

Last week, the judge ruled that prosecutors can bring just one of Cosby’s other accusers to the stand in an attempt to show a pattern of behavior. Prosecutors wanted up to 13 women who say they were drugged and molested to take the stand.