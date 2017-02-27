A Best Director Oscar at Just 32: 3 Lessons From Damien Chazelle

Catherine Deneuve and Nino Castelnuovo share a laugh in a scene from the 1964 film “The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg.” Landau Releasing Organization via Getty Images

Casting Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling — who have time-tested on-screen chemistry — was also a nod to the past.

“I love the idea of a recurring pair. To me, it brings to mind Fred and Ginger, Bogey and Bacall, Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy,” he told Reuters in December.

While drawing on Hollywood’s golden era for inspiration, Chazelle focused on making a modern film.

“It was taking the magic that we love from old Hollywood musicals but making it feel very gritty and real and contemporary,” he said. “In this movie, I wanted to do the same thing but from a different angle, in a more lush, romantic and bigger way.”

“La La Land” also

collected six awards, including honors for cinematography, production design, score, and the song “City of Stars.”

Be an idealist

With superhero movies and franchises dominating the box office in recent years, a musical would not seem a natural vehicle for success in Hollywood.

“Being a musical, that alone was already a challenge to get money for, but as it was not based on anything, it’s frustrating that the original movie has become this rarity,” he told Reuters.

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling on Dec. 7. FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP – Getty Images, file

But that didn’t stop Chazelle, who got a boost when “Whiplash” won three Oscars.

Movies should also mean something, the young director maintains.

“I would hope that the movie gives some kind of hope,” Chazelle said of “La La Land,”

this time to the L.A. Times.

But “La La Land” wasn’t a quick turnaround.

Chazelle told the

paper that he wrote the movie’s script six years ago “in a very different time, in what seemed for me a more hopeful time in the world.”