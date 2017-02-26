Why This Muslim Arab Joined the Israeli Military

Image: Sgt. Saleh Halil serves in the IDF's Givati Brigade

Sgt. Saleh Halil serves in the Givati Brigade, an amphibious force of the IDF. David Copeland / NBC News

The other major difficulty these soldiers face comes from how their own communities treat them. It is not easy for these youngsters to be seen wearing a soldier’s uniform.

“After basic training I served in Jenin and worked closely with Palestinians,” said Halil, referring to a Palestinian city in the West Bank. “You can imagine how surprised they were when I spoke Arabic with them.”

But this experience did not dampen his enthusiasm for being a soldier. On a recent evening on a base only a mile away from the Hamas-held enclave of Gaza, Halil took a break from his duties patrolling the border to speak to NBC News.

“It doesn’t matter if you are Muslim, Jewish or Christian,” he said. “We’re all the same with one helping the other.”

