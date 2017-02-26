Why Leaking Information Is as American as Apple Pie

In this handout photo provided by The Guardian, Edward Snowden speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. The Guardian / Getty Images, Handout

The data dump sparked outrage among civil rights groups and privacy advocates who were stunned to find out the extent to which the public was surveilled without any legal process.

“Whatever side you fall on, Snowden sparked a public debate on how much information the government can collect,” Sagar said.

“The disclosure did serve a public purpose, and many would say it was ethically defensible,” said Kathleen Clark, a professor at Washington University School of Law. “You are not supposed to leak information, but that doesn’t mean it’s criminal,” she said.