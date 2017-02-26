Trump's Job Approval Stands at Just 44 Percent as Partisan Splits Reign

Divisions over Trump’s moves to temporarily ban travel to the United States by people from seven majority-Muslim countries also reflect a profound partisan split. Overall, 44 percent say the policy is necessary, while 45 percent disagree. But among Republicans, 82 percent call the plan a necessary safeguard against terrorism, compared to just 11 percent of Democrats and 43 percent of independents who say the same.

Republicans are also fully on board with Trump’s frequent accusations that the media is manufacturing “fake news” to undermine his presidency.

Asked if they believe that the news media is “exaggerating the problems with the Trump administration because they are uncomfortable and threatened with the kind of change Trump represents,” a whopping 89 percent of Republicans agreed. On that measure, a majority of all Americans – 53 percent – also say the same, although that includes just 21 percent of Democrats.

Politics as usual on the Supreme Court

Despite the particularly rancorous first month of the Trump administration, the president has made one move that reflects a relatively routine breakdown of public opinion: His nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Among all Americans, 32 percent say that they support Gorsuch’s nomination, while 20 percent oppose him and 47 percent say they don’t know enough about him to make a judgment.

Those numbers are nearly identical to the support and opposition expressed for Elena Kagan, Barack Obama’s pick for the court in May 2010, and for Samuel Alito, George W. Bush’s pick for the court in November 2005.

Anger at elites in Washington

One sentiment that unites the fractured nation is fury at the establishment in Washington. Fully 86 percent of those surveyed said they believe that a small group in D.C. has “reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.”

That includes 88 percent of Republicans and 85 percent of Democrats.

But Trump’s election has also buoyed the share of Americans who say that the economic and political systems of the United States are NOT stacked against them.

Before the 2016 election, 48 percent of the public said that they faced significant disadvantages because of the country’s economic and political systems. That’s down to 43 percent in the latest survey, largely because of a big swing in Republican views. Before the November election, 54 percent of Republicans expressed the view that the system was stacked against people like them. After the election of a president who pledged to lift up “the forgotten man,” that share plummeted by 14 points.

The poll was conducted February 18-22. The margin of error for 1000 respondents is +/- 3.1 percent.