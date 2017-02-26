Transgender Wrestler Wins Texas High School Title

Mack Beggs celebrates after defeating winning the girls Class 6A 110-pound championship final Saturday at the Texas state wrestling championships in Cypress, Texas. Mack was born female and is transitioning to male but wrestles in the girls division. Jason Fochtman / AP

Another parent, Jim Baudhuin, filed an injunction that sought to have the state’s University Interscholastic Scholastic League bar Mack from wrestling. Baudhin

told the AP that he sympathized with Mack, whom he referred to as a female.

“The more I learn about this, the more I realize that she’s just trying to live her life and her family is, too,” Baudhuin said. “She’s being forced into that position.”

The blame, he added, “rests with the UIL and the superintendents.”

Baudhuin’s effort failed, however: The state allows steroids if they’re used for valid medical purposes.

Some classmates rallied behind Mack — “I think he should do whatever he wants to do and be whatever he wants to be,” as one put it — while LGBTQ advocates worried about the broader problems Mack’s experience point to.

“Everybody deserves to have equal access, opportunity and experience in sports, and I think Mack’s story shows us that we’re falling short of that goal,” said Hudson Taylor, director of Athlete Ally, an organization that promotes acceptance of LGBTQ athletes. “Not enough sporting communities have inclusive transgender policies, and so when we don’t allow equal access and opportunity, everybody loses.”

The debate comes as Texas lawmakers have

proposed a new so-called bathroom bill and as transgender students across the country worry about losing gains made under President Barack Obama. Last week, officials at the Education and Justice departments rescinded Obama-era directives that allowed those students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that aligned with their gender identities.