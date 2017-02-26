Oscars Open With Earnest Response to President Trump

Ruth Negga, wearing the ACLU ribbon, arrives at the Oscars telecast Sunday night in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles / Invision/AP

The first place viewers saw a statement was on the red carpet in support of the American Civil Liberties Union. The nonprofit organization, which led the lawsuits that have challenged many of Trump’s policies, handed out blue ribbons to those attending the show.

On Friday, United Talent Agency and its top clients held a rally that aimed to combat what they called Trump’s policies of “exclusion and division.” UTA also donated $250,000 to the International Rescue Committee and the ACLU.

At the event, actors like Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox, Wilmer Valderrama and Keegan-Michael Key shared the aspects of America they admired, which didn’t quite jibe with the president’s. But it was the voice recording of a relatively unknown Iranian filmmaker — who signed the letter of concern — that was particularly poignant.

Asghar Farhadi’s film “The Salesman” was nominated for best foreign-language film. After Trump signed an executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iran, Farhadi announced that he would not be attending the awards ceremony.

In the recording, he encouraged artists to “break stereotypes” by “turning their cameras to capture shared human qualities.”

Farhadi wasn’t the only Iranian skipping the ceremonies. The film’s star wasn’t in attendance, either.

Taraneh Alidoosti announced that she was boycotting the ceremony on social media because “Trump’s visa ban for Iranians and others is a racist move and unacceptable.”

Those two Iranian stars weren’t alone, as award ceremonies have grown increasingly heated when it comes to politics ever since Streep dressed down Trump at the Golden Globes.

The trend of stars stating their dislike for the new administration didn’t stop there, as the Emmys, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards all had their own star-studded political intrigue. But the Academy Awards are the biggest stage of the season, and they have a history of bringing out political opinions.

Only last year, Lenoardo DiCaprio used his time on stage to speak out about his passion for environmental activism and the need to address climate change. Patricia Arquette demanded equal pay for women in 2015 after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role as a mom in “Boyhood.” During the same ceremony, Laura Poitras, the director of “Citizenfour,” offered her gratitude to Edward Snowden and delivered a blistering speech about the overreach of intelligence agencies.

Sean Penn declared his support for LGBTQ rights in 2009, Michael Moore was booed in 2003 for indicting President George W. Bush and the Iraq War, and John Irving put his full support behind Planned Parenthood in 2000 — even Marlon Brando used the stage in 1973 by sending a Native American activist in his stead.

These are only a few examples. And the Oscars themselves have been the focus of controversy.

In recent years the ceremony struggled against the #OscarsSoWhite headlines, but the

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it has taken steps to diversify its membership. Unlike in past years, seven of the 20 nominated actors are people of color this year.