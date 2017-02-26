'God Was on His Side': Teen Survives 7-Story Fall in Car

Image: A vehicle drove off a parking garage and landed in a building below Sunday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2017, Houston, Texas.

A vehicle drove off a parking garage and landed in a building below Sunday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2017, Houston, Texas. KPRC

Firefighters arrived at the store, Westheimer Plumbing and Hardware, around noon and found the unidentified teenager apparently in shock and sitting inside the locked, closed shop, Houston Fire Department Capt. Al Castillo told NBC News.

Images showed the car partially lodged in the shop’s roof with a large hole beside it.

It was unclear why the teen drove off the parking garage, Castillo said, though he only suffered cuts and lacerations.

“It’s amazing he wasn’t more seriously injured,” he said. “God was on his side today.”

