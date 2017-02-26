Drunk Driver Charged After Injuring 28 at Mardi Gras: Cops

Police arrest an man after a pickup truck slammed into the crowd Saturday at the Endymion parade during Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans. Scott Threlkeld / The Advocate

Police said Neilson was tested at the scene at registered a blood alcohol level of 0.232 percent — just barely below three times the legal limit.

“It appears that it’s a subject who was highly intoxicated who struck a number of vehicles and then veered off, hitting a whole bunch of innocent people,” Harrison said.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the crash was the second instance of people being hurt in poor decisions around parades Saturday. Earlier, a man was struck by a bullet that was fired through a portable toilet near the parade,

NBC affiliate WDSU reported.

“We’ve had individuals who have made really bad decisions today that have really caused serious damage and consequences to a lot of citizens,” Landrieu said.