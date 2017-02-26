Activist Fights to Decriminalize Homosexuality in Sri Lanka

The Colombo, Sri Lanka skyline on Monday, July 20, 2015. Kuni Takahashi / Bloomberg via Getty Images

But Flamer-Caldera had a hard time coming to terms with her own sexuality. When she moved to the U.S. in the mid-1970s, she was starting to question her sexuality before eventually coming out, she says. Her first gay pride parade was led by Harvey Milk, she notes, and she lived in the U.S. during a very pivotal time for the American gay-rights movement. Though she wasn’t in an activist role at the time, she says she was supportive of the gay-rights movement and watched as HIV and AIDS took friends.

“I think at the end of the day it taught us all something. It taught us about survival. It taught us about getting together and fighting for a cause,” she says of that time period.

After returning to Sri Lanka, she helped form a lesbian and bisexual women’s group, but realized there wasn’t a group working toward enhancing the rights of the entire LGBTQ community. That’s when Equal Ground was formed.

The organization works toward educating the LGBTQ community, educating the general public and advocating for policy change, she says. Equal Ground has held a Colombo Pride event since 2005, and the organization offers the only LGBTQ counseling lines in the country. One line is specifically for women, a second for transgender individuals and a third line is available for everyone.

“People need information,” she says. “They need help. They need someone to talk to.”

To that end, the organization also recently started the country’s first lifestyle magazine geared toward the LGBTQ community. The quarterly magazine focuses on food, travel and profiles, and it also helps educate the general public, she says.

Equal Ground also helps prepare reports for about four or five asylum cases each year as people seek other places to live due to discrimination, harassment and violence. “It is a great country, but it’s difficult for some people to live in this country,” Flamer-Caldera says.

2016 report from Human Rights Watch found that people who didn’t conform to gender norms in Sri Lanka faced discrimination in housing, employment and health care; detention and harassment by police; and mistreatment.

Following the end of the civil war, Flamer-Caldera says an authoritative government came into power, intimidating organizations like Equal Ground through raids and surveillance. The government regime changed in 2015, bringing about more acceptance, she says, though safety is always a concern. It’s not something that stops her from doing her work, however.

“At the end of the day, I feel one needs to be out and proud,” she says. “One needs to show you don’t scare me with all of your nonsense. You can threaten me. You can kill me. But 25 other people will take my place. You can’t wipe out homosexuality.”

