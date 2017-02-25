World War II Grenades Found in Nursing Home Refrigerator

A Rockland nursing home was evacuated after two World War II-era grenades were found in a 91-year-old resident’s refrigerator.

The Journal News reports that the Tappan Zee Manor Nursing Home was evacuated shortly before 3 p.m. Friday while police searched the facility and the 91-year-old man’s car for any additional explosives.

Clarkstown police said no other devices were found during the search, and the two grenades were removed by the Rockland County sheriff’s bomb squad.

The bomb squad will X-ray the devices to see if they’re live grenades.

Residents were allowed to return within two hours.

Authorities say the man who owned the grenades was out of the nursing home for medical treatment at the time of the evacuation.