Trans Students Face 'Detrimental' Health Effects Without Fed Protection

The psychological problems transgender students suffer can be even more damaging, according to Dr. Eric Yarbrough, president of the Association of LGBTQ Psychiatrists.

“It’s going to reinforce what we call internalized transphobia,” Yarbrough said. “So [transgender youth] are going to take opinions that people have about transgender people and incorporate them into the thoughts that they have about themselves, and that’s going to lead to things like depression and anxiety, and that’s where we get higher rates of suicide.”

2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, 40 percent of respondents reported attempting suicide in their lifetimes, nearly nine times the rate in the U.S. population.

States Rights vs. Transgender Health

Tony Perkins, president of the conservative policy and lobbying organization Family Research Council, defended the

Trump administration’s decision, and reiterated its position that the Obama-era guidelines took authority away from state and local jurisdictions.

Almost half the states filed suit with the government over this policy,” Perkins said. He called the Obama guidelines “a solution in search of a problem.”

“Those jurisdictions where this is an issue, the local officials were able to deal with it,” Perkins said. “This one-size-fits-all policy imposed by the White House that the White House is going to set shower policies for America clearly was overreach, and the American people responded.”

Perkins argued that some students may feel uncomfortable sharing a bathroom or locker room with individuals who are not the same biological sex, and that non-transgender students have a right to their own privacy.

“I think it’s a much better solution to have [separate public] accommodations made if you’re concerned about people making fun of students, intimidating them or bullying them,” he added.

But advocates argue separate accommodations make transgender students targets for discrimination.

‘The Ability to Exist in Public Spaces’

When Dolan-Sandrino was transitioning in middle school, not being able to use the girls’ facilities made her feel alienated, she said.

“Being a trans girl is already making me different from everybody else, and now I’m not even allowed to use the same bathroom as the girls, so people weren’t seeing me as a girl,” she explained.

She said using a separate bathroom called attention to the fact that she was different, and believes the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the guidelines has nothing to do with states’ rights.

“This is really an issue about whether trans people should have the ability to exist in public spaces,” she said.

Dolan-Sandrino said teachers and classmates frequently misgendered her in middle school. When she spoke up in class, they mocked her voice. In the hallways, boys threw shoes at her and called her a f****t, she said. She developed depression and anxiety. Her grades suffered.

“I felt scared of what would happen in high school, because I wasn’t being recognized as a girl, and it really affected me with my gender dysphoria,” Dolan-Sandrino said.

She constantly asked herself: “What is wrong with me that they don’t let me be who I am?”

The Maryland student said her mother is paying to send her to a public high school in Washington D.C., which has non-discrimination policies that protect transgender students. There, she can use the girls’ facilities. She said her grades have greatly improved, and students don’t bully her.

“I’m treated with acceptance, and I’m treated just like any other girl,” she said. “I don’t have to worry about holding my bladder anymore. I can just think about being a teenager for the most part, and I can focus on my education.”

NBC Out reached out to the White House Press Office and the U.S. Department of Education for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

