Second Florida Mosque Hit by Arson Attack in 5 Months

This handout photo shows damage to the Islamic Society of New Tampa in Thonotosassa, Florida, in a fire that has been ruled arson on Feb. 24, 2017. Council on American-Islamic Relations Florida

“This time another Florida mosque has been targeted in a crime that could have easily taken the life of any worshiper,” Wilfredo Amr Ruiz, spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations Florida, said in a statement.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation of Friday’s fire.

Thonotosassa is a community northeast of Tampa. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said the city stands in solidarity with the mosque.

A vigil was held outside the Islamic Society of New Tampa Friday night. Imam Junaid Khan told the crowd that the show of support demonstrates that the act of arson doesn’t reflect the community.

“I am thanking God for giving us this beautiful community, who came to us and have reached out to us in solidarity, in unity and showed the haters that this is the America we know,” Imam Junaid Khan said,

according to WESH. “This is the community we know. This is the Tampa we know.”

An arson was reported at the Daarus Salaam Mosque on Morris Bridge Rd. in Thonotasassa, Fla., early Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. James Borchuck / The Tampa Bay Times via AP