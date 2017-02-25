Magician's Body Found Inside Hollywood's Magic Castle

A death investigation was underway Friday night after a man was found dead inside of an iconic Hollywood magician’s club.

Employees at The Magic Castle at 7001 Franklin Avenue discovered a male performer’s body and reported the death around 7:24 p.m., according to Sgt. Larry Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man who died was a magician who has been performing on and off at the club for the past few decades, according to police. The cause of his death was from an apparent suicide, Hernandez said.

His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Employees said he died right before he was supposed to perform. They were shocked to learn about his death and said the magician was a beloved act at the club.

Sections of The Magic Castle were shut down for the investigation, Hernandez said.

No further details were immediately available.

Published at 10:40 PM PST on Feb 24, 2017 | Updated 3 hours ago
