GOP Rep. Issa Calls for Special Prosecutor in Russia Probe

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A prominent Republican Congressman from California has called for a special prosecutor to be appointed in an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the election and whether anyone on President Donald Trump’s campaign had contacts with Russian officials.

Rep. Darrell Issa said on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday that the Senate and House intelligence committees should investigate, and said Attorney Jeff Sessions can’t lead the probe without appearing compromised.

“You’re right that you cannot have somebody, a friend of mine, Jeff Sessions who was on the campaign and who is an appointee,” Issa said. “You’re going to need to use the special prosecutor’s statute and office.”

Issa, who supported Trump, cautioned that “there may or may not be fault” uncovered. But he said it would not be enough for Sessions to recuse himself and assign the matter to a deputy, because “that’s another political appointee.”

Issa, former chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said Russian President Vladimir Putin “murders his enemies.”

Related: Majority Say Congress Should Probe Contact Between Trump Team and Russia: Poll

U.S. intelligence agencies have alleged that the Russian government was involved in an operation to try and interfere with the U.S. presidential election, which intelligence agencies have said evolved into an effort to help Trump win.

Trump has denied that anyone on his campaign had any contacts with Russian officials during the campaign. At a news conference last week, the president said: “I have nothing to do with Russia. To the best of my knowledge, no person that I deal with does.”

There have been some calls in Congress for investigations into allegations of Russian interference in the election, and about conversations former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had with Russia’s ambassador, before Trump took office, in which sanctions were reportedly discussed.

Related: Here’s How Congress is Handling Russia Investigations

Flynn resigned on Feb. 13. Trump last week said he didn’t believe Flynn did anything wrong in talking with the ambassador, but that he fired Flynn because he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the content of the conversations.

Darrell Issa

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tom Perez Becomes DNC Chair in Close Election Victory
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Airport Safe of Toxins After Kim Jong Un's Sibling Killed
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
DNC Votes in New Party Chair in Tight Election
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»