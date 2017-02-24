Willie Moore Jr. in Macon for book tour event at Tubman Museum

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man of many talents, Willie Moore Jr. is bringing his book tour to Macon.

The nationally syndicated radio host, T.V. host, musician, comedian, and author is traveling the country promoting his new book, “Happily After All.”

The talent highlighted in his book though, is family man. Moore Jr. has been married 11 years and digs deep into relationship advice in his encouraging and funny book. Moore Jr. came on 41Today to talk about his book and tour.

The event Friday night at the Tubman Museum is not like normal book events. Musician Lecrae will be on hand with Moore Jr. along with live music, comedy, games and presentations.

Willie Moore Jr.’s Happily After All: Night of Love Book Tour & Date if Feb. 24 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets are limited! For more information, and to get your tickets, click here.