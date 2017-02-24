US Flexes Its Military Muscle Off China

New satellite images show structures built by the Chinese military on islands in the South China Sea. Analysts believe they can house surface-to-air missiles. Center for Strategic and International Studies

The Chinese, of course, have not been inactive. On February 10, U.S. and Chinese military planes had what the Pentagon describes as “an unsafe close encounter” near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. A war of words ensued.

There have also been joint Chinese-Russian naval exercises in recent months. On Tuesday,

Reuters reported that the Peoples Liberation Army has nearly finished building two dozen structures on three atolls in the Spratly Islands that U.S. military analysts believe could house surface-to-air missiles, a dramatic uptick in capability.