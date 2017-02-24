Pro-Kremlin Politicians Warn Trump Could Unleash New Arms Race

A Malmstrom Air Force Base missile maintenance team removes the upper section of an ICBM at a Montana missile site. John Parie / U.S. Air Force via AP file

Over the course of the Cold War, the Soviet Union and the United States realized that achieving supremacy was dangerous, and accepted the doctrine of parity as the best way to ensure peace, Kosachev wrote on his Facebook page.

“Are we entering a new era? In my view we need an answer to that question as soon as possible.”

During the U.S. presidential race, Trump said he would try to end the enmity that broke out between the Kremlin and Washington during Barack Obama’s presidency. Russian officials looked forward to re-setting relations.

But just over a month into the Trump presidency, that prospect has receded, especially with the sacking of Michael Flynn, a leading proponent of warmer ties with Moscow, from his job as national security adviser.

Another pro-Kremlin lawmaker, Alexei Pushkov, wrote on Twitter that Trump’s comments on increasing U.S. nuclear capacity “put in doubt the agreement on limiting strategic arms, returning the world to the 20th century”.

He said a Cold War arms treaty laid the foundation for nuclear stability between Moscow and Washington. “That needs to be preserved. And the United States cannot achieve decisive superiority.”

“Instead of trying to achieve an illusory nuclear supremacy over Russia, the U.S. administration should find a solution to the exceptionally complicated nuclear problem of North Korea,” wrote Pushkov, a member of the defense and security committee in Russia’s upper house of parliament.

Pushkov and Kosachev are not directly involved in decision-making on Russian defense and foreign policy, but they generally reflect the Kremlin position.