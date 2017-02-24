Police Chief, Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Florida Retiree

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

The Punta Gorda, Florida police chief and one of his officers have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a retiree during a training exercise — a tragedy that made national headlines last year.

Officer Lee Coel, who is accused of firing the fatal shot that killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton, is charged with felony manslaughter with a firearm. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

His boss, Chief Tom Lewis, is charged with culpable negligence, a misdemeanor. He could get 60 days in jail if he’s found guilty.

The two officers were arrested Thursday after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement wrapped up its investigation of the Aug. 9 shooting at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.

“The Knowlton family is dealing with a tremendous loss,” State Attorney Steven Russell of the 20th Judicial Circuit said.

Russell said they charged the officers after reviewing “the totality of the facts in evidence.”

Knowton, a retired librarian, was taking part in a citizen police academy “shoot/don’t shoot” exercise when she was struck by a live round while almost three dozen other participants looked on.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Willie Moore Jr. in Macon for book tour event at Tubman Museum
45 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Willie Moore Jr. in Macon for book tour event at Tubman Museum
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
US Flexes Its Military Muscle Off China
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Daybreak Center ‘Sleep out’ gives residents a look into homelessness
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»