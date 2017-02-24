More Than Half Disapprove of Trump's Performance: Poll

Among white rural Americans, 64 percent approve and 36 percent disapprove. By contrast, white suburban Americans are more divided — 52 percent approve and 46 percent disapprove. A majority (61 percent) of white urban Americans disapprove.

A majority of white suburban women disapprove (53 percent approve to 45 percent approve) but white suburban men, on the other hand, approve (59 percent) rather than disapprove (39 percent).

The NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll was conducted online from February 13 through February 19, 2017 among a national sample of 11,512 adults. Respondents for this non-probability survey were selected from the nearly three million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Results have an error estimate of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points. For full results and methodology,

