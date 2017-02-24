Kim Jong Un's Sibling Was Killed With 'Most Toxic Weapon Ever'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Il sits with his son, Kim Jong Nam, in a 1981 a family portrait in Pyongyang. Kim Jong Il died in 2011. via AFP – Getty Images

Bretton-Gordon explained that when he gives talks about the danger of chemical weapons, he uses a thimble-sized container of honey as a prop to demonstrate how little of the liquid is needed to pose a threat.

“I carry it in my hand luggage all over the world and no one has said anything — why would VX be any different?” he said.

What are the wider implications?

For the past decade, international focus has been on North Korea’s ability to produce a nuclear weapon — something analysts predict is some way off.

But Kim’s assassination may reveal a far more short-term threat: that it could arm a long-range missile with VX and fire it at a city or a military base.

Previously, one thing that’s reassured experts about terrorists’ ability to use VX is that it’s very hard to produce. “It’s not something you can knock up in your back shed,” according to Bretton-Gordon.

But this also means that the substance used to kill Kim was likely cooked up in a government-level laboratory — another indication that Pyongyang was behind the attack.

“If they were behind this then it means a nation state has taken a weapon of mass destruction into another country and used it,” Bretton-Gordon added. “It will be very interesting to see what the international reaction will be.”